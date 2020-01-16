Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — This year’s Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs is set for April 18, HBO announced on Wednesday.

Night of Too Many Stars was created by former Saturday Night Live writer and Triumph the Comic insult Dog puppeteer Robert Smigel to support autism schools, programs and services. Smigel’s oldest son has autism.

Since 2006, the benefit, hosted by Jon Stewart, has raised more than $30 million.

In the past, the charity event has attracted dozens of stars including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiler, Chris Rock, and Adam Sandler, though no line-up has yet been announced for this year’s show.

HBO will carry the show live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

