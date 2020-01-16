TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities recently began a water meter audit and rehabilitation program in conjunction with Aqua-Metric that will continue through July. The focus area of the initial program will be the southeast quadrant of the City, bounded by the City limits to the East and South, and approximately Fifth Street to the North and New Copeland Road to the West. Technicians will be replacing outdated meter transmitter units on the meters thus improving accuracy and continuity of service. The technicians will be in clearly marked vehicles displaying either the City of Tyler or the Aqua-Metric logo and will not need access inside residences or businesses. Technicians will notify residents when they arrive and the entire process should not take more than 15 to 20 minutes. Residents and business owners can contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 if they have any questions about their water meters.