Today is Thursday January 16, 2020
Traffic Alert in Longview on Saturday

January 16, 2020
LONGVIEW – Loop 281 will be closed west of Estes Parkway on Saturday, January 18, as Union Pacific Railroad conducts track maintenance at the crossing. The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be routed via I-20 to FM 2087. Motorists must use alternate routes during the closure. Message boards have been set up as notification of the pending work. Additionally, detour signage will also be in place to assist the traveling public.

Road conditions and traffic updates available on http://www.DriveTexas.org. Check us out on Twitter/TxDOT-Tyler.

