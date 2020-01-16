Mets manager Carlos Beltran resigns following Astros cheating scandal

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2020 at 12:55 pm

33ft/iStock(NEW YORK) -- New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran resigned from his position following his implication in Major League Baseball's sign-stealing scandal, the team announced Thursday.



The 42-year-old is the latest member of the 2017 Houston Astros to lose their job after the MLB revealed the team's staff used video monitoring to steal the signs of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the World series.



In a statement, Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon and Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said they met with Beltran Wednesday night and agreed to "mutually part ways."



"It became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager," they said in their statement.



