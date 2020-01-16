Today is Thursday January 16, 2020
BBB Celebrates 35 Years in East Texas

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2020 at 1:42 pm
TYLER — The Better Business Bureau is celebrating 35 years in East Texas. On Thursday Mechelle Mills told KTBB , “while that’s exciting for us, on March 17th, we will be celebrating these role models that we have in the market place, both businesses and charities.”

The BBB president continued, “this year we had 47 nominees for the BBB awards which is the most we’ve ever had, nearly double what we had last year. We are very excited about that. We want to encourage the community to vote. they can go to BBBawards.com. We will announce them on March 17th at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center.” The 2020 BBB Awards for Excellence are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TYLER — The Better Business Bureau is celebrating 35 years in East Texas. On Thursday Mechelle Mills told KTBB , “while that’s exciting for us, on March 17th, we will be celebrating these role models that we have in the market place, both businesses and charities.”

The BBB president continued, “this year we had 47 nominees for the BBB awards which is the most we’ve ever had, nearly double what we had last year. We are very excited about that. We want to encourage the community to vote. they can go to BBBawards.com. We will announce them on March 17th at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center.” The 2020 BBB Awards for Excellence are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

