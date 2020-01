TYLER — A Lousiana man was arrested on Wednesday night by the Department of Public Safety. According to our news partner KETK, Frederick Cortez Walker, 31, is from Monroe, Louisiana. Walker is charged with a murder in Dallas county. Walker, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. He was stopped for speeding and also charged with forgery. At the time of this writing, it is unclear, which murder case that Walker is being charged for. Bond has not yet been set.