L-R: McAllany, Groff — Patrick Harbron/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has reportedly released the cast of its acclaimed serial killer drama Mindhunter, which could portend an end of the David Fincher-produced series, according to Deadline.

The trade reports that the network’s options for Holt McCallany, Jonathan Groff and their co-star, Anna Torv, were allowed to expire. Actors’ options are Hollywood-speak for contracts that exclusively hold them to a particular project for a set time.

At issue, the streaming giant tells the trade, is Fincher’s schedule. “David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots.”

The statement continued, “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Fincher has been nominated for an Academy Award twice, for calling the shots on The Social Network and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the latter of which starred his Fight Club star, Brad Pitt.

Mank, for the record, is a drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, who fought with director Orson Welles over credit for the screenplay for Welles’ legendary film Citizen Kane.

