PepsiCo Announces 100 Percent Renewable Electricity

PepsiCo(NEW YORK) -- PepsiCo has announced they will use 100 percent renewable energy to power their US direct operations.

The beverage and snack giant, whose brands include Gatorade, Tropicana and Lay's, will achieve this using power purchase agreements, virtual power purchase agreements, which finance new renewable energy projects, and renewable energy credits, which are credits that represent proof that electricity was generated by a renewable source.

In 2020, PepsiCo will feature more RECs than PPAs and VPPAs, but the company will move to the latter two by 2025.

"We have entered a decade that will be critical for the future of our planet's health," said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo. "PepsiCo is pursuing 100% renewable electricity in the U.S. because the severe threat that climate change poses to the world demands faster and bolder action from all of us."

The shift is expected to lower the company's greenhouse gas emissions 20 percent in 2020, when compared to a 2015 baseline. It is also part of the company's goal of reducing their global emissions by 20 percent by 2030.

PepsiCo already gets 100 percent of their direct energy needs in Europe from renewable source's. In addition, the company got 76 percent of their energy in Mexico from wind power in 2018.

