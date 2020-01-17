Today is Friday January 17, 2020
Idaho House Expels Member Convicted of Fraud by Texas Jury

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2020 at 4:39 am
BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Idaho House of Representatives has expelled one of its members a day after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government. The House voted 65-0 Thursday to expel Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls. Green was convicted Wednesday on charges stemming from helping a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes. Green maintains his innocence. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke made the motion to declare Green’s seat vacant, and it was seconded by Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle. A process to replace Green now begins that requires the involvement of Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Idaho House of Representatives has expelled one of its members a day after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government. The House voted 65-0 Thursday to expel Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls. Green was convicted Wednesday on charges stemming from helping a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes. Green maintains his innocence. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke made the motion to declare Green’s seat vacant, and it was seconded by Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle. A process to replace Green now begins that requires the involvement of Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

