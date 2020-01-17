LONGVIEW — The City of Longview offices will be celebrating a 3 day weekend. In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, city offices will be closed. All city offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday. Sanitation and recycling services will not be affected. The Compost Facility will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21 and will re-open Wednesday. The Longview Public Library Main Branch and Broughton Branch will be closed all of January 20. Normal hours and operations start back on January 21.

Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will be in regular operation throughout the holiday. During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling 903-236-3030.