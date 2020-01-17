KILGORE — Kilgore Emergency Response is looking to update their facilities, following studies showing safety concerns. According to our news partner KETK, the City of Kilgore held an open house Thursday night giving residents a tour of both departments for a behind the scenes look at what first responders are facing. The event was held to show what updated the agencies are hoping to get fixed and a chance to hear from the public.

The Assistant Fire Chief said, Mark Henderson said the upgrades are not necessarily wants but out of needs. “It helps us in recruiting firefighters, retaining firefighters and overall safety of our firefighters.” Challenges facing the departments may not be the largest challenge. Henderson says the dispatch center is of great concern, “Oftentimes our call load is such, that we really need three consoles.” Addressing these issues, the city hopes to bring awareness and update these facilities so they can better respond to emergencies within the community.

Issues discussed:

ADA Compliance

Insufficient facilities for female employees

Plumbing systems

Security

Updating Dispatch Services