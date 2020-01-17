TYLER — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas. On Friday the Eastern District of Texas saidthat David Anthony Ebanez, 24, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. Ebanez plead guilty to in September of last year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Information presented in court stated that Ebanez was found in possession of over 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.