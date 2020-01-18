TYLER — The city of Tyler is preparing to unveil two new fire stations in the community. In November of 2018, a ground breaking ceremony occurred that would eventually replace Fire Stations 1 & 4 took place. Now fast forward to February 3rd and 6th of 2020 and an open house will take place for each station. Station 1’s open house will be Feb. 6th from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. is the newest addition and will replace the downtown Station 1 at the corner of W. Gentry Boulevard and Palace St. The new station sits on 6 acres.

Station 4 will be celebrated on Feb. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Station 4 and is built on 1.4 acres and is located on Cherryhill Dr. just south of Cumberland Parkway, it will replace current Station 4 which is located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Station 4 is approximately 11,000 square feet. It has three bays and will house Fire Engine 4, Brush Truck 4, and a reserve training engine. The station will be used as the recruit training station for the future Tyler Fire Department training academy.