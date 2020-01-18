MARSHALL — The Addams Family Musical is coming to Marshall. East Texas Baptist University is inviting you to save the dates of Feb. 27 -March 1 as the ETBU School of Communications and Performing Arts as they will share the the musical based on the classic 1960s kooky-comedy television sitcom. The Addams Family musical is a Broadway hit written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Rice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The show will be directed by ETBU Assistant Professor of Theatre and Marshall resident, Joshua Scott.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. Reservations are required for the run of the production. To reserve or buy seats, please visit the ETBU Theatre box office online at http://www.etbu.edu/box-office. The curtain will rise at 7:00 p.m. for performances Thursday through Saturday, February 27-29. The Sunday matinee will begin at 2:30 p.m. on March 1.