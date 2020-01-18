Today is Saturday January 18, 2020
Prince Announces Bid for Texas State Rep District 5

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2020 at 6:36 pm
MOUNT PLEASANT — Democrat LaWyanda Prince announced on Saturday her bid to run for Texas House District 5. The retired educator taught for 34 years in elementary education. Prince will be running on the platform of better school funding and teacher pay, making standardized testing a thing of the past, equal health care regardless of income or ethnicity, worker wages, and improving school safety.

Prince earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Prairie View A&M University in Elementary Education, Bilingual Education and Sociology. Prince also received a Master of Education from East Texas State University, now known as Texas A&M Commerce.

