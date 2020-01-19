Today is Sunday January 19, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

US Seeks to Deport Honduran Mom, Sick Children to Guatemala

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2020 at 8:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S. government says it will deport a Honduran mother and her two sick children, both of whom are currently hospitalized, to Guatemala as soon as it can get them medically cleared to travel. The family’s advocates accuse the U.S. of disregarding the health of the children, ages 1 and 6, to push forward its implementation of a plan to send planeloads of families to different countries as part of a broader crackdown on asylum. Lawyers for the mother and her two children have asked a federal judge in South Texas to order the government not to deport them.

US Seeks to Deport Honduran Mom, Sick Children to Guatemala

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2020 at 8:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S. government says it will deport a Honduran mother and her two sick children, both of whom are currently hospitalized, to Guatemala as soon as it can get them medically cleared to travel. The family’s advocates accuse the U.S. of disregarding the health of the children, ages 1 and 6, to push forward its implementation of a plan to send planeloads of families to different countries as part of a broader crackdown on asylum. Lawyers for the mother and her two children have asked a federal judge in South Texas to order the government not to deport them.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement