BOSTON/HOUSTON (AP/STAFF) – Players from two teams at the center of baseball’s sign-stealing scandal faced their fans for the first time since the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox ousted their managers amid the fallout from the investigation into Houston’s elaborate scheme. The Astros and Red Sox held their annual fanfests on Saturday. Instead of talking about preparations for the season, players from both teams were left to answer questions about sign-stealing that left them without managers. Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve says players will have to talk about the scandal at spring training and then try not to let it distract them in the new season.