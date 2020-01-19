(AP) – Texas and other Republican-controlled states across the country have been imposing registration and voting restrictions in recent years that make casting a ballot more difficult. Strict voter ID requirements, voter roll purges and limits on early voting are among the steps those states have taken, mostly since the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back key provisions of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. Proponents of the changes say the aim is to prevent fraud. If the restrictions discourage voters or turn them away, it could make the difference in races decided by narrow margins.