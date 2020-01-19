TYLER — The Tyler Public Library has partnered with the American Association of University Women and League of Women Voters to host the annual Great Decisions lecture series on Wednesdays, the weekly event will run at noon every week through March 4 at noon in the Library auditorium. There will be political lectures on a range of topics with speakers from the community. The Foreign Policy Association chooses these topics every year. Patrons can purchase a book on the issues at the Library’s information desk for $25.