TYLER — Tyler Together Race Relations Forum was scheduled to kick off festivities with Spokenword Slam and Celebration downtown Sunday night from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. before Tyler’s 2020 Community-Wide Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday. Sunday nights event takes place at the Foundry Coffee Shop in the town center.

The MLK Celebration begins at the Tyler Downtown Square at 9 a.m. Monday morning followed by a Parade at 9:30 am that will take place down South Broadway to the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception at the corner of Broadway and Front St. At the Cathedral, the formal program, “Only in the Darkness, Can You See the Stars,” begins at 10 a.m. Longview held their annual Martin Luther King Parade on Saturday celebrating the late civil rights leader.