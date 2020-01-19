ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Police in Arlington say a woman wanted in the fatal Jan. 11 stabbing of a man has been arrested in Louisiana. An Arlington police news release says 31-year-old Leah Franklin was arrested Saturday by U.S. marshals in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a murder warrant in the death of Antonio Merle. Texas court records do not show that Franklin has been formally charged and Caddo Parish, Louisiana, jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Police say Merle was found with stab wounds about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 and died later at a hospital.