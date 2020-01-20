Today is Monday January 20, 2020
Police: 2 Dead in Texas Club Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2020 at 5:27 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in a shooting that left two men dead and at least five people injured at a concert in San Antonio. Police say Kieran Christopher Williams will be charged with capital murder for allegedly opening fire during an argument Sunday at a music venue. Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the victims are all patrons. One victim died at the scene. Police say the medical examiner’s officer identified the men killed as 21-year-old Robert Martinez and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in a shooting that left two men dead and at least five people injured at a concert in San Antonio. Police say Kieran Christopher Williams will be charged with capital murder for allegedly opening fire during an argument Sunday at a music venue. Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the victims are all patrons. One victim died at the scene. Police say the medical examiner's officer identified the men killed as 21-year-old Robert Martinez and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles.

