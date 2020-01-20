Sandee Walker(NEW YORK) -- A 2-year-old girl who was too sick to attend her family's winter vacation just got a surprise "snow day" from her neighborhood's first responders. Quinn Walker was born in 2017 missing the left side of her heart. She's had two open heart surgeries and is scheduled for one more procedure in April. Quinn's mother, father and two brothers were looking forward to a trip to Flagstaff, Arizona, but cardiologists advised against it, mom Sandee Walker told ABC News' Good Morning America. "They said not this year -- she was too sick to do it," Walker of Gilbert, Arizona, said. "I posted on her page that we couldn't go and we were upset about it." After Walker shared the sad news with Quinn's 1,300-plus followers, an emergency room nurse who works with Quinn's father, Adam Walker, helped arrange a surprise "snow day" so Quinn wouldn't miss out. The Casa Grande Police Department and the Casa Grande Fire Department, where dad Adam is a firefighter, created five tons of snow and laid it on the Walkers' property. Quinn and her brothers made snow angels, a snowman, went sledding and had snowball fight. "She had the time of her life all morning," Walker said. "It's definitely hard that my daughter is so sick that people come out and do stuff like this for us, but I'm so grateful for the community we have."

2-year-old missing half a heart gets surprise ‘snow day’ after missing family trip

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2020 at 5:59 am

Sandee Walker(NEW YORK) -- A 2-year-old girl who was too sick to attend her family's winter vacation just got a surprise "snow day" from her neighborhood's first responders.



Quinn Walker was born in 2017 missing the left side of her heart. She's had two open heart surgeries and is scheduled for one more procedure in April.



Quinn's mother, father and two brothers were looking forward to a trip to Flagstaff, Arizona, but cardiologists advised against it, mom Sandee Walker told ABC News' Good Morning America.



"They said not this year -- she was too sick to do it," Walker of Gilbert, Arizona, said. "I posted on her page that we couldn't go and we were upset about it."



After Walker shared the sad news with Quinn's 1,300-plus followers, an emergency room nurse who works with Quinn's father, Adam Walker, helped arrange a surprise "snow day" so Quinn wouldn't miss out.



The Casa Grande Police Department and the Casa Grande Fire Department, where dad Adam is a firefighter, created five tons of snow and laid it on the Walkers' property.



Quinn and her brothers made snow angels, a snowman, went sledding and had snowball fight.



"She had the time of her life all morning," Walker said. "It's definitely hard that my daughter is so sick that people come out and do stuff like this for us, but I'm so grateful for the community we have."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back