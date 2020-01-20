33ft/iStock(NEW YORK) — The stage has been set for Super Bowl LIV.

The championship game, less than two weeks away, will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams advanced to the big game after winning their conference titles on Sunday. The 49ers took home the NFC Championship title after defeating the Green Bay Packers 37-20, and the Chiefs were crowned the AFC Champions after beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24.

Super Bowl Sunday will kick off in Miami on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

