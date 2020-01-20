Today is Monday January 20, 2020
Nine-Year-Old Girl Injured by Gunfire on Dallas Highway

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2020 at 4:26 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Police say a 9-year-old girl was injured by gunfire after a man shot into a moving car in a “road-rage incident” on a Dallas highway. Officers are searching for the man they say shot at least three times into the SUV Sunday. A woman was driving, with a man and her daughter as passengers. Police say the attacker opened fire after a near collision around 9:30 p.m. Police say the girl was shot once in her left side and is in stable condition at a hospital. They described the man as having a salt-and-pepper goatee and thinning hair.

DALLAS (AP) – Police say a 9-year-old girl was injured by gunfire after a man shot into a moving car in a “road-rage incident” on a Dallas highway. Officers are searching for the man they say shot at least three times into the SUV Sunday. A woman was driving, with a man and her daughter as passengers. Police say the attacker opened fire after a near collision around 9:30 p.m. Police say the girl was shot once in her left side and is in stable condition at a hospital. They described the man as having a salt-and-pepper goatee and thinning hair.

