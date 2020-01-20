BELLAIRE (AP) – City officials say investigators have found the gun they believe a 16-year-old student used to fatally shoot his classmate at a Houston-area high school. Police have characterized the shooting at Bellaire High School last Tuesday as an accident. Nineteen-year-old Cesar Cortes was killed and the teenage gunman has been charged as a minor with manslaughter. Police say the student took the gun to school from home. The city of Bellaire announced Monday that authorities have recovered the weapon. Lt. Greg Bartlett declined to say when or where the gun was found.