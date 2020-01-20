HAWKINS — Hayley Jasper is a junior at Hawkins High School. Last week she made strides on continuing her education as she took top honors at the Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest. Jasper earned a blue ribbon and a $2,000 scholarship for 1st place in her division. Jasper also had her work auctioned off at the Junior Gala Silent Auction for an additional $1,400 dollar scholarship. According to our news partner KETK, Jasper will use the $3,400 dollars towards her college degree as she plans to follow in her mothers foot steps, with a career in the medical field.