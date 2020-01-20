TYLER –The Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Committee will be holding a regularly scheduled meeting this Thursday afternoon. The meeting is set for 2:00 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center Large Conference Room, located on W. Ferguson St. The Transportation Policy Committee will consider adopting annual performance targets for safety and transit asset management and amending the Transportation Improvement Program as discussed during the open house held earlier this month.

Residents can review the agenda at http://www.tylerareampo.org. For more information, please contact the MPO Manager at mpo@tylertexas.com or by calling (903) 531-1175 option 5.