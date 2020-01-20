Prince William, Kate step out at reception after Harry, Meghan royal family exit

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2020 at 4:04 pm

iStock(LONDON) -- Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, made their first public appearance Monday since the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family.



William and Kate hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth to mark the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit that took place in London Monday.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back