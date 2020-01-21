ABC News/Steve Iervolino(NEW YORK) — Emmy-winner Billy Porter will officially get to live out a lifelong dream in Sony’s upcoming re-imagined Cinderella.

Porter will play the fairy godmother in the movie musical, which stars Camila Cabello in the titular role. Porter tells ABC Audio that he’s already renamed and remixed his new gig.

“I know that I’m the fairy — the Fab G,” he says. “The slot is the fairy godmother. The slot, I keep joking is the Whitney Houston part. So I get to play the Whitney Houston part. I’m really excited about that, because I always wanted to be the male Whitney Houston. So here I get to live out that dream.”

As you may recall, Houston played the fairy godmother in The Wonderful World of Disney‘s Cinderella in 1997. She starred opposite Brandy, who played the pauper-turned-princess in the film. Although he remains tight-lipped about the details of his role, Porter says fans can expect a “fierce” wardrobe and some quality music.

“You know, I’ve seen the costume, I’ve developed it with the costume designer. It’s fierce,” he reveals. “And I know the song that I get to sing. I can’t tell you any of it, any of that. But like, it’s good.”

Regarding the film, which is based on an original idea from James Corden, Porter shares the perfect description.

“I call it a Cinderella for the #Metoo era,” he says.



Cinderella is set to hit theaters in 2021.

