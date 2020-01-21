Today is Tuesday January 21, 2020
Community Resource Announces Free Produce Drive

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2020 at 11:52 am
TYLER — The Smith County Food Security Council is inviting the community to their first produce drop of 2020. The event takes place at New Days Community Church on Jan. 28th. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to loaded up with bags of free produce, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about resources offered in the community.

Some of the information on hand will include health screenings, benefits assistance (SNAP, MEDICAID, CHIP, HEALTH TEXAS WOMEN, TANF) Jobs/Education Programs WIC Enrollment, Helath Programs, Insurers and clinics, Additional Community Support Programs will be on hand as well.

TYLER — The Smith County Food Security Council is inviting the community to their first produce drop of 2020. The event takes place at New Days Community Church on Jan. 28th. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to loaded up with bags of free produce, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about resources offered in the community.

Some of the information on hand will include health screenings, benefits assistance (SNAP, MEDICAID, CHIP, HEALTH TEXAS WOMEN, TANF) Jobs/Education Programs WIC Enrollment, Helath Programs, Insurers and clinics, Additional Community Support Programs will be on hand as well.

