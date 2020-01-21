TYLER — The Smith County Food Security Council is inviting the community to their first produce drop of 2020. The event takes place at New Days Community Church on Jan. 28th. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to loaded up with bags of free produce, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about resources offered in the community.

Some of the information on hand will include health screenings, benefits assistance (SNAP, MEDICAID, CHIP, HEALTH TEXAS WOMEN, TANF) Jobs/Education Programs WIC Enrollment, Helath Programs, Insurers and clinics, Additional Community Support Programs will be on hand as well.