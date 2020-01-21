ABC/Rick Rowell(PENNSYLVANIA) — The King of Atlantis himself, Jason Momoa, recently delighted fans as he paid a visit to patients healing at a children’s hospital.

The star shared heartwarming photos on his Instagram page of himself greeting a number of kids at UPMC children’s hospital of Pittsburgh, writing, “The greatest part of him being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha.”

One photo showed the hulking star mock-arm wrestling a young patient in a wheelchair as they’re all smiles.

“Me and Joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident,” Momoa wrote in reference to one of his young fans. “See u on set of Aquaman 2 Joshua. Stay strong.”

This isn’t the first time Momoa has come through for the children. In July, the former Game of Thrones actor worked with the Make a Wish Foundation. He also opened a climbing wall for kids at the Variety Boys and Girls Club in Los Angeles.

Momoa can currently be seen in the Apple TV Plus series See, and will once again diving into the undersea world as Aquaman when production on Aquaman 2 starts this year. The film comes out in 2022.

