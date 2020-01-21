ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — After his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, was nominated for seven Oscars, fans have been wondering what Bradley Cooper would be up to next behind the camera.

Now Variety reports Netflix is betting Cooper’s next directorial effort, a drama about famed composer Leonard Bernstein, could be on next year’s Oscars short list.

The trade notes that the project will stream on Netflix but also hit theaters, in an attempt to make it eligible for awards season. Netflix’s The Irishman, The Two Popes, and Marriage Story are all nominated for Academy Awards this year.

By the way, Cooper’s also headed to the Oscars again next month: he’s one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated Joker.

