TYLER — Tickets are on sale now for the annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s dances in Tyler. Organizers describe the night as an an unforgettable evening that the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host. Both nights will feature a DJ, refreshments and dancing. The annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dances are scheduled for Feb. 7 and 8.

To help commemorate the special evening, professional photography packages will be available for purchase. Attire for the dances is semi-formal. Friday, Feb. 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more info visit http://www.TylerParksandRec.com