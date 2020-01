KILGORE — The 3rd Annual “Continuing the Dream through Education” Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast was held in an effort to honor the late Dr. King, while raising money’s for dual credit scholarships. The Kilgore College Foundation raised more than $24,000 for dual credit scholarships. The breakfast, was started in 2018 to raise funds for students without adequate resources to enroll in dual credit classes and provides financial assistance to continue their education at KC.