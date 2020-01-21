HOUSTON (AP) – A Honduran mother and her two children who had been hospitalized have been deported to Guatemala under a Trump administration policy of sending some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to third countries. Lawyers had asked a federal judge last week to stop the U.S. government from deporting the family. Both children were hospitalized over the weekend. A doctor says the children were released from the hospital Monday and a nurse had certified they could travel. According to Cohen, the family has been flown to Guatemala and is now staying at a shelter in Guatemala City.