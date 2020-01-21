NEW YORK (AP) – A lawyer for Mexico’s former top security official says he has no interest in negotiating a plea deal on charges he took tens of millions of dollars in drug-money bribes to protect the notorious Sinaloa cartel. The defense attorney for Genaro Garcia Luna told reporters Tuesday that he adamantly denies the charges and looks forward to going to trial. He said Garcia, who was arrested in Dallas, remains in good spirits. The remarks followed a hearing in Brooklyn federal court. Mexico recently restricted Garcia Luna’s access to the country’s financial system. His attorney says that could complicate efforts to fund his defense.