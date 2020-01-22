Michael Tran/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Sometimes, the best ideas come to you late at night while you’re lying in bed. That happened to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

While lying in bed next to husband Joe Jonas on Monday, Turner began mulling about the recently announced Lizzie McGuire reboot that’s in a bit of turmoil.

The show’s original creator Terri Minsky exited as showrunner after filming two episodes of the new Disney+ series earlier this month. The show now appears to be in limbo.

“The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold. I’m obviously devastated like the rest of us,” Turner mumbled in a series of Instagram Stories.

However, the Dark Phoenix star offered a potential solution to salvage the show. “Like, is Miranda appearing in this season because…I’m here. I’m available,” the 23-year-old mused while zooming in to her face.

Miranda played the titular character’s best friend on the show.

However, there has been no news if the original Miranda, played by Lalaine Vergara-Paras, will appear in the reboot. Fans believe her return is unlikely as Miranda’s role was diminished in the final season of Lizzie McGuire and didn’t appear at all in the 2003 Lizzie McGuire Movie.

“I am your new Miranda,” deadpanned Turner, “Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me at 3—” the video cuts away before she reveals her phone number.

Whether or not the new Disney+ series has room for Turner to play Miranda or even a new BFF for Lizzie has yet to be seen.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.