iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 1/21/20

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2020 at 6:05 am

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Clippers, 110 Dallas 107 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1

NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 2

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Florida 4, Chicago 3 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60

Duke 89, Miami 59

Villanova 76, Butler 61

Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

TCU 65, Texas Tech 54

Illinois 79, Purdue 62

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 55 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back