CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An Ohio man who escaped a West Virginia jail and was later caught trying to flee into Mexico has been sentenced to an additional five years in jail. News outlets report Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was sentenced Wednesday for his October 2017 escape from the South Central Regional Jail. Boyes escaped two days before his scheduled sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car. The new sentence will begin after he completes a five- to 20-year sentence on the original charges. Boyes walked out of the jail in street clothes and was apprehended in Mexico at the U.S. border with Texas.