DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra has named Italian conductor Jader Bignamini its next music director. The century-old orchestra on Wednesday announced a six-year contract with Bignamini, starting with the 2020-21 season. He will lead a three-concert home stand this weekend at Orchestra Hall. Bignamini served as a DSO guest conductor in 2018 and again last year. He succeeds Leonard Slatkin, who ended a decade as music director in 2018 and is now the ensemble’s music director laureate. Bignamini is from Crema, Italy, and has conducted the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera and the Dutch National Opera. This season includes his debuts with the Toronto, Houston and Dallas orchestras.