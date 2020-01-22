Today is Wednesday January 22, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Detroit Orchestra Names Jader Bignamini Next Music Director

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2020 at 3:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra has named Italian conductor Jader Bignamini its next music director. The century-old orchestra on Wednesday announced a six-year contract with Bignamini, starting with the 2020-21 season. He will lead a three-concert home stand this weekend at Orchestra Hall. Bignamini served as a DSO guest conductor in 2018 and again last year. He succeeds Leonard Slatkin, who ended a decade as music director in 2018 and is now the ensemble’s music director laureate. Bignamini is from Crema, Italy, and has conducted the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera and the Dutch National Opera. This season includes his debuts with the Toronto, Houston and Dallas orchestras.

Detroit Orchestra Names Jader Bignamini Next Music Director

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2020 at 3:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra has named Italian conductor Jader Bignamini its next music director. The century-old orchestra on Wednesday announced a six-year contract with Bignamini, starting with the 2020-21 season. He will lead a three-concert home stand this weekend at Orchestra Hall. Bignamini served as a DSO guest conductor in 2018 and again last year. He succeeds Leonard Slatkin, who ended a decade as music director in 2018 and is now the ensemble’s music director laureate. Bignamini is from Crema, Italy, and has conducted the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera and the Dutch National Opera. This season includes his debuts with the Toronto, Houston and Dallas orchestras.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement