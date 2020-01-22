TYLER — Multiple studies have been conducted by Smith county in the last 2 decades and all of the assessments concluded that a new courthouse was needed. On Wednesday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran told KTBB the feedback for a new courthouse has been very positive, “One of the things that is very important to us is that we keep the public apprised throughout this process because this is the people’s house.” Moran continued, “We have had great input in the last 3 months and we are going to continue with lots of workshops in the spring and summer moving forward.”

Tuesday’s meeting was the first time commissioners were able to discuss input from online surveys and dozens of meetings throughout the county. Possible potential locations were discussed of where to build a new courthouse. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran gave an overview on information and feedback that has been collected so far from community input. Fitzpatrick Architects and Project Advocates gave presentations on possible site locations for any new courthouse and possible space usage for that facility. Over the past few months, the commissioners held community meetings in each precinct throughout the county, and Moran has held dozens of meetings with individual stakeholders and public and private organizations. More than 700 surveys have been submitted, the majority of them by people who have been to the courthouse numerous times, mostly as jurors, attorneys, litigants or witnesses.

Nearly 90 percent of the participants answered that a new courthouse was needed to replace the existing 64-year-old facility; and more than 70 percent said the current courthouse could not be renovated to meet the logistical, safety and growth needs of the county.

Nearly 80 percent of the respondents answered that the new courthouse should be constructed on property the county already owns in downtown Tyler; 80 percent said it should remain in the center of downtown; and about 85 percent said they would support the demolition of the current facility.

Nearly 80 percent of survey takers answered that they would support the reunification of the square and permanent closure of Broadway Avenue, between Erwin and Ferguson Streets, if necessary. When rating what factors were most important when considering the construction of a new courthouse, they were ranked in this order: safety and security, aesthetics/beauty, administration of justice, cost, long-term planning for facilities, economic revitalization and proximity to the jail.

Four potential sites on downtown property were included in the survey but after community meetings were held, Moran added two more possibilities to be considered. The original sites for consideration included the west side of the square (where T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza sits now); the center of the square (which would necessitate the closure of Broadway); the juror parking lot on Ferguson; and the Gulf States property off of Line Street. As a result of public input over the past few months, property on Spring Avenue, south of the jail, and the east side of the square were also added to the list for evaluation.

During the workshop discussion in court on Tuesday, several more sites were considered. Ultimately, two additional sites were added for further discussion: Commissioner Terry Phillips suggested considering an alternate version of the west side of the square and Commissioner Jeff Warr suggested evaluating the county-owned property where the R.B. Hubbard Center, “The HUB,” and surrounding buildings is located just east of the railroad tracks. The court plans to examine those new suggestions in addition to those previously considered, as it works in the coming weeks to narrow the potential sites through further analysis and evaluation. “Although there is no perfect solution, there is the right solution,” Moran said. “It will simply take a transparent process, working through several iterations of possibilities, and determining what is the best value and investment for the community long-term.” He also emphasized that no location or plan has been decided on and that tough decisions like constructing a new courthouse require tough discussions, take time and involve serious deliberation. “We must continue to be willing to listen and adapt based on the feedback we are getting from the public,” Moran said. The community has waited 20 years for a courthouse plan to consider, and we need to be sure the plan proposed is the best possible plan.”

Multiple studies have been conducted by the county over the past 20 years and all of the assessments concluded that a new courthouse was needed. Moran has said the intended timeline is to present an initial plan for a new courthouse in the spring of 2020, after which he intends to hold additional public meetings throughout the summer of 2020 to ensure the citizens have full and accurate information and to make any further adjustments to a proposed plan before calling for a vote on a proposed plan for the November 2020 election.