The MPO’s purpose is to develop plans that encourage and promote the safe and efficient development, management and operation of surface transportation systems to serve the mobility needs of people and freight (including accessible pedestrian walkways, bicycle facilities and bus facilities) and fosters economic growth and development. MPOs are required for each urban area with a population of 50,000 or more. The Tyler urbanized area was originally designated an MPO in 1974, and as the region has grown, additional cities have become part of Tyler’s urbanized area. The current MPO boundary covers most of Smith County and includes the cities of Arp, Bullard, Hideaway, Lindale, New Chapel Hill, Noonday, Troup, Whitehouse and Winona.

The MPO is led by a Transportation Policy Committee consisting of elected and appointed officials, chaired by the Mayor of Tyler. The Committee includes representatives from the City of Tyler, surrounding cities, Smith County, the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The goal is to carry out a continuous, collaborative and comprehensive planning process that incorporates public input into decisions on how federal transportation dollars are spent within the MPO boundary. The Board is also charged with monitoring conditions that affect the transportation system such as population growth and traffic volumes.

Recent endeavors of the MPO include the Old Jacksonville Corridor Study, Active Tyler and The Tyler Area Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The Old Jacksonville Corridor study has been used to guide current projects to widen the thoroughfare. The ultimate plan is to widen Old Jacksonville Highway (FM 2493) to four lanes from Gresham to Bullard and to six lanes between West Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49.

In March 2019, the MPO adopted the Active Tyler plan to create a vision for a pedestrian and bicycle network connecting major destinations in the region. The plan has already been used to support grant applications for six bicycle and pedestrian expansion projects by various local stakeholders. Later in the year, the MPO also adopted a new long-range plan for prioritizing forecasted funding for transportation improvements over the next 25 years. The MTP was the result of a yearlong process of integrating local input, stakeholder needs and insights from technical experts to develop a cohesive plan to address the priorities of the region. The MTP development process was concluded with a 30-day public review and comment period. The outreach consisted of an open house and a social media campaign that generated more than 100 comments. Common themes were the need to improve traffic signalization, install and enhance pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure and expand the transit system to reduce wait times and increase hours of operation.

The City of Tyler has already been addressing common themes and concerns. The City is currently developing improvements to its traffic signals with the Traffic Study conducted by Kimley-Horn and Associates. As previously noted, six grant applications have been submitted to address pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. Lastly, the MPO is partnering with Tyler Transit to hire a consultant to perform a transit route study.

Major projects on the MPO agenda for this year include supporting outreach efforts for the 2020 Census and performing updates to the Transit Study and the Master Street Plan. The population of an MPO is a major factor in how the State distributes transportation dollars for highway planning and construction. This makes it important to participate in the 2020 Census so all residents are counted. This ensures the Tyler area gets its rightful allocation of funds.

The MPO has posted two Requests for Qualifications to solicit consultants to perform updates to the Transit Route Study and Master Street Plan. All planning activities performed for the MPO are reimbursed with federal funds. However, the City of Tyler serves as the fiscal agent for the MPO. This means that requests to award these contracts will be brought to the City Council for approval, which is expected to be in the spring of 2020. To view adopted plans, traffic data or to sign up for notifications, visit TylerAreaMPO.org.