TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday authorized the City Manager to execute a contract with Halff Associates to manage the third and final phase of the Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan. In 2016, City Council approved the 2016 Drainage Capital Improvement Project Strategy in order to address some of the City’s prominent drainage issues and limit future losses. Part of that strategy was to develop a stormwater master plan. Its purpose is to update the City’s storm water infrastructure inventory, analyze condition and capacity, and develop a capital improvement programming tool by which storm water infrastructure can be managed.

Mayor Martin Heines calls the effort “a great project and resource.” According to a news release, the project will be funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund and the contract amount will not exceed $500,000.