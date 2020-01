TYLER — Smith County deputies Tuesday afternoon captured two suspects in a Dallas robbery after a pursuit on I-20 East followed by a foot chase. 17-year-old Jamarion Garrett and a 16-year-old juvenile face multiple charges. Officials say the car was stolen. The DPS and the Precinct 5 Constable’s office assisted in the case, along with three citizens who were in the area at the time, according to a news release.