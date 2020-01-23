Passenger on ‘Oasis of the Seas’ cruise ship dies after going overboard
RobertsGalleries/iStock(NEW YORK) -- A passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship "Oasis of the Seas" has died after going overboard in Puerto Rico.
A team of divers from the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police recovered the body of a Florida man who had gone overboard while the ship was docked in Old San Juan Wednesday night, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.
The victim was a 46-year-old man from Naples, Florida, according to officials.
The Coast Guard launched multiple response boats as well as a rescue helicopter when the initial call came in at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday local time.
Authorities confirmed that a person went overboard by reviewing closed-circuit television footage aboard the ship.
The Coast Guard initially established a 300-yard “safety zone” perimeter around the ship, keeping two other nearby cruise ships from leaving the dock. But the safety zone was subsequently lifted, allowing the ships to proceed.
