Photo: Stan Evans/Facebook Watch(LOS ANGELES) — Thanks to Facebook Watch, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk is sticking around for another three years.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Facebook Watch shared that they have signed a three-year deal for Red Table Talk with with Smith and Westbrook Studios. The renewal will keep the Emmy-nominated series streaming exclusively on the platform with new episodes through 2022.

In addition to the renewal, Facebook Watch also greenlit a Red Table Talk spinoff series, titled Red Table Talk: The Estefans. The new series, produced by Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios, will be hosted by Grammy-winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician, Emily Estefan, and her niece and Daytime Emmy-winner Lili Estefan.

Like Jada’s Red Table Talk: The Estefans will also center on three generations of women who have “candid conversations about today’s most timely, social and personal issues with family, celebrity guests and experts.”

Pinkett Smith, who co-hosts her show with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, shared her excitement for the upcoming spinoff.

“Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform,” said Pinkett Smith. “I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places,” she added.

Gloria Estefan also shared her thoughts.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” said Estefan. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice.”

