Dawson and Mike Colter in “Luke Cage”-Myles Aronowitz/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Rosario Dawson has jumped from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the live-action DC universe.

According to Variety, Dawson has been cast as the lead in the upcoming HBO Max pilot DMZ. As previously noted, Ava DuVernay is already on board to direct and Roberto Patino will serve as showrunner.

DMZ, based on the DC comic books of the same name, is described as an American Civil War drama set in the future. The series will follow Alma Ortego, a New York medic played by Dawson who, in addition to saving lives in the war-torn city, is desperately searching for her lost son. She eventually becomes an unlikely source of hope in America.

Dawson previosly starred in Netflix’s Marvel-based shows Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Iron Fist, as nurse Claire Temple.

Incidentally, Dawson provided the voice for Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in the 2019 DC Comics-based animated films Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, The LEGO Batman Movie, Justice League Dark, and Justice League vs. Teen Titans.

Dawson is also set to star in the Sam Esmail-produced USA Network anthology series Briarpatch next month.

Production on DMZ is expected to start soon.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.