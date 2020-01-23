Today is Thursday January 23, 2020
‘Captain Marvel 2’ is taking off

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2020 at 8:04 am
Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Disney/Marvel is officially moving forward with a sequel to its blockbuster Captain Marvel, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Details have yet to be revealed, except that the new story will reportedly shift from the 1990s to the present day. 

Megan McDonnell — a staff writer on WandaVision, the forthcoming Disney+ series based on Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s respective Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision — is in talks to write the script. 

Captain Marvel, starring Oscar winner Brie Larson as the titular character — a.k.a. Carol Danvers — grossed $1.13 billion worldwide. The character also played a key role in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

