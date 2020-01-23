KINGSVILLE (AP) – A prosecutor says new charges have been filed against a Utah couple arrested last year in connection with the deaths of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach. Kleburg County District Attorney John Hubert says 33-year-old Amanda Noverr and 33-year-old Adam Curtis Williams now face charges of tampering with evidence, felony theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Both were arrested in Mexico last year in connection with the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, but they have not been charged with murder. A gag order prevents attorneys including defense lawyers from commenting on the case.